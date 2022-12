WOODBURY COUNTY OFFICIALS TAKE OATHS OF OFFICE

FOUR WOODBURY COUNTY OFFICIALS ELECTED IN NOVEMBER WERE SWORN INTO OFFICE THURSDAY MORNING.

JUDGE ROBERT TIEFENTHALER PRESIDED OVER THE CEREMONY, BEGINNING WITH WOODBURY COUNTY TREASURER TINA BERTRAND:

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS DANIEL BITTINGER AND MATTHEW UNG WERE ALSO SWORN IN, ALONG WITH COUNTY ATTORNEY JAMES LOOMIS.