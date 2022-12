STABBING SUSPECT PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES

THE SUSPECT CHARGED IN A DECEMBER 12TH STABBING AT SAM’S MINI MART ON MORNINGSIDE AVENUE HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES IN THE CASE.

THE ATTORNEY FOR 36-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL DALE CARSON JR FILED A WRITTEN PLEA FOR HIM IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

CARSON IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY, WILLFUL INJURY AND GOING ARMED WITH INTENT.

HE ALLEGEDLY STABBED A 53-YEAR-OLD MALE IN THE PARKING LOT OF THE MINI MART AND THEN DROVE AWAY.

CARSON WAS LATER ARRESTED IN THAT VEHICLE DURING A TRAFFIC STOP LATER THAT DAY ON SOUTH LAKEPORT.

CARSON HAS REQUESTED A SPEEDY TRIAL IN HIS CASE.

A TRIAL DATE HAS NOT BEEN SET YET.