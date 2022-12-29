Musketeers Resume USHL Play

The second half of the USHL season resumed Wednesday night with the Sioux City Musketeers losing at Sioux Falls to the Stampede by a final score of 4-2.

The Musketeers scored first when Dylan Godbout punched in a loose puck along the goal line on a power play for a 1-0 lead.

The Stampede answered back with Tyler Borgula’s first of the season at the 11:29 mark of the first period to tie the contest 1-1.

In the second period, Will McDonough found the back of the net on a breakaway at the 5:57 mark of the period to give the Stampede a 2-1 lead that they did not relinquish.

Sioux Falls opened up their lead at the 12:50 mark of the third period when Isaac Gordon found twine to make it 3-1.

Sioux City clawed back to within one on a power play goal from captain Grant Slukynsky, his fifth of the season at 16:51 in the third.

But Sioux Falls finished off the victory with an empty netter from Samuel Harris.

Sioux City more than doubled Sioux Falls in shot attempts, outpacing the Stampede 42 to 20.

The Muskies now return home for a pair of New Years Eve weekend games that begin on Friday at 7:05 pm at the Tyson Events Center when they face the Madison Capitols in a rematch of last season’s Clark Cup Finals.

They take on the Omaha Lancers on Saturday at 6:05 pm for the traditional New Years Eve tilt.