MORE PIGS THAN PEOPLE IN IOWA

IOWA CONTINUES TO HAVE THE LARGEST PIG INVENTORY IN THE COUNTRY.

THE USDA QUARTERLY HOGS AND PIGS REPORT SHOWS IOWA HAS 23-POINT-SIX MILLION PIGS. MINNESOTA COMES IN SECOND WITH EIGHT-POINT-SIX MILLION.

PIGS CURRENTLY OUTNUMBER IOWANS WITH U.S. CENSUS BUREAU DATA SHOWING AN ESTIMATED THREE-POINT-TWO MILLION PEOPLE LIVING IN THE STATE, ABOUT 20 MILLION MORE PIGS THAN PEOPLE.

NATIONALLY, THERE ARE 73-POINT-ONE MILLION HOGS AND PIGS IN TOTAL.