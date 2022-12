MINIMUM WAGE TO INCREASE IN SD & NEBRASKA

SOUTH DAKOTA AND NEBRASKA ARE AMONG 27 STATES THAT WILL SEE ITS MINIMUM WAGE RISE ON JANUARY 1ST.

IN SOUTH DAKOTA, IT’S GOING UP FROM NINE-95 PER HOUR TO TEN-80.

SOME EIGHT YEARS AGO, VOTERS APPROVED MEASURE 18, WHICH MEANS THE STATE’S MINIMUM WAGE WOULD BE ANNUALLY ADJUSTED BASED ON THE CONSUMER COST OF LIVING INDEX.

NEBRASKA’S MINIMUM WAGE IS SET TO INCREASE FROM NINE DOLLARS PER HOUR TO TEN DOLLARS AND FIFTY CENTS NEXT MONTH.

VOTERS APPROVED A REFERENDUM IN THE GENERAL ELECTION TO ESCALATE THE WAGE ANNUALLY UNTIL IT REACHES FIFTEEN DOLLARS IN 2026.