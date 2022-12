FENTANYL SEIZURES INCREASE IN OUR 5 STATE AREA

FENTANYL CONTINUES TO BE A MAJOR DRUG PROBLEM IN OUR AREA AND NATIONALLY.

THE OMAHA DIVISION OF THE DRUG ENFORCEMENT ADMINISTRATION (DEA) SEIZED NEARLY 4.7 MILLION LETHAL DOSES OF FENTANYL IN BOTH PILL AND POWDER FORM IN OUR FIVE STATE AREA DURING 2022.

NATIONALLY, DEA INVESTIGATORS REPORTED SEIZING MORE THAN 379 MILLION POTENTIALLY DEADLY DOSES OF FENTANYL IN THAT 12 MONTH SPAN, ENOUGH TO KILL EVERY AMERICAN.

JUSTIN KING, SPECIAL AGENT IN CHARGE OF THE OMAHA DISTRICT, SAYS THE AMOUNT OF FENTANYL SEIZED ACROSS THE REGION HAS FAR SURPASSED LAST YEAR’S TOTALS.

IN SOME STATES, THE TOTALS TRIPLED THE AMOUNT REPORTED IN 2021.

FENTANYL IS A HIGHLY ADDICTIVE MAN-MADE OPIOID THAT IS 50 TIMES STRONGER THAN HEROIN WITH JUST TWO MILLIGRAMS, SMALL ENOUGH TO FIT ON THE TIP OF A PENCIL, A POTENTIALLY DEADLY DOSE.

FENTANYL IS THE PRIMARY DRUG THREAT IN MINNESOTA AND TIES WITH METH AS THE NUMBER ONE DRUG THREAT IN IOWA, NEBRASKA, NORTH DAKOTA AND SOUTH DAKOTA.