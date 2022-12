F & M BANK DONATES TO NORTHEAST NEBRASKA MEALS ON WHEELS

THE SIOUXLAND BRANCHES OF F&M BANK GAVE A FINANCIAL BOOST TO THE NORTHEAST NEBRASKA SENIOR CENTER AND THEIR MEALS ON WHEELS PROGRAM THURSDAY.

THE BANK DONATED $1,200 TO THE CENTER’S MEALS ON WHEELS PROGRAM.

THE MONEY CAME FROM FUNDS RAISED THROUGH THE BANK’S JEANS DAYS FOR EMPLOYEES.

FMB EMPLOYEES RAISE FUNDS THROUGHOUT THE YEAR BY PAYING FOR THE OPPORTUNITY TO WEAR JEANS ON THE LAST FRIDAY OF EACH MONTH.

THE BANK MATCHES THE FUNDS RAISED BY THE EMPLOYEES, WHO CHOOSE THE ORGANIZATION THEY WISH TO DONATE THE FUNDS TO.

photo provided