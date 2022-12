MASTER GARDENERS WANTED BY ISU EXTENSION

THERE’S STILL A LOT OF WINTER TO GET THROUGH — BUT IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY EXTENSION IS ALREADY LOOKING AHEAD TO SPRING WITH MASTER GARDENER TRAINING STARTING SOON.

PROGRAM COORDINATOR, ALICIA HERZOG, SAYS THE TRAINING WILL BE OFFERED IN 27 COUNTIES BEGINNING IN FEBRUARY.

HERZOG SAYS MOST OF THE TRAINING IS SET UP SO YOU WON’T HAVE TO VENTURE OUT INTO THE WINTER WEATHER.

THERE WILL BE FOUR IN-PERSON SESSIONS AT YOUR COUNTY OFFICE.

ONCE YOU GO THROUGH THE TRAINING,YOU CAN USE THAT HORTICULTURE AND GARDENING KNOWLEDGE TO HELP EDUCATE PEOPLE IN YOUR COMMUNITIES, AND COORDINATE PROJECTS THAT PROMOTE HEALTHY COMMUNITIES.

HERZOG SAYS YOU DON’T HAVE TO HAVE ANY GARDENING BACKGROUND TO GET STARTED:

THE APPLICATION WINDOW FOR THE 2023 WINTER MASTER GARDENER TRAINING OPENS JANUARY 9TH.

YOU CAN FIND OUT MORE AT THE I-S-U EXTENSION WEBSITE.

THE COUNTIES INVOLVED IN THE TRAINING INCLUDE WOODBURY, MONONA, CLAY, DICKINSON, EMMET AND PALO ALTO IN NORTHWEST IOWA.