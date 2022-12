ONE OF THE LEADING MANUFACTURERS OF E-CIGARETTES HAS REACHED A MONETARY SETTLEMENT WITH IOWA OVER ITS ADVERTISING PRACTICES.

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL TOM MILLER SAYS JUUL LABS HAS AGREED TO PAY $5 MILLION DOLLARS OVER FOUR YEARS AND WILL REVAMP ITS TARGETED ADVERTISING IN IOWA UNDER A SETTLEMENT REACHED WITH THE STATE.

MILLER ALLEGED THAT JUUL EXPOSED IOWANS UNDER THE AGE OF 21 TO ITS ELECTRONIC NICOTINE DELIVERY SYSTEM, A VIOLATION OF IOWA’S DECEPTIVE TRADE PRACTICES ACT.