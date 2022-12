CARBON MONOXIDE DETECTORS A MUST FOR HOME SAFETY

COLD WINTER WEATHER MEANS YOUR FURNACES, FIREPLACES AND SPACE HEATERS ARE RUNNING FREQUENTLY, AND THERE’S AN INCREASED RISK FROM CARBON MONOXIDE.

IT’S AN ODORLESS, COLORLESS GAS AND LE MARS FIRE CHIEF DAVE SCHIPPER STRONGLY RECOMMENDS CARBON MONOXIDE DETECTORS IN ALL HOUSES, APARTMENTS AND MOBILE HOMES:

SCHIPPER SAYS THERE’S LITTLE VENTILATION IN HOMES DURING THE WINTER, AND THAT’S WHEN CARBON MONOXIDE CALLS BECOME COMMON:

SCHIPPER SAYS SINCE CARBON MONOXIDE IS INVISIBLE AND HAS NO SCENT, WITHOUT A DETECTOR, THERE’S NO WAY TO KNOW IF IT’S SEEPING INTO YOUR HOUSE.

A GOOD C-O DETECTOR CAN COST AS LITTLE AS $15 AND IT COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE.