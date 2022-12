BRENNA BIRD SETS GOALS AS NEW IOWA ATTY. GENERAL

BRENNA BIRD WILL TAKE OVER MONDAY AS IOWA’S ATTORNEY GENERAL, THE FIRST REPUBLICAN TO HOLD THE OFFICE IN 40 YEARS.

BIRD’S CENTRAL CAMPAIGN PROMISE WAS TO — IN HER WORDS — SEE JOE BIDEN IN COURT.

BIRD IS STILL DEVELOPING A PROPOSED BUDGET FOR THE OFFICE, BUT ONE OF HER FIRST MOVES WILL BE TO ASK THE STATE LEGISLATURE TO APPROVE FUNDING FOR MORE PROSECUTORS:

BIRD PLANS TO REVIEW THE STATE’S CRIME VICTIM ASSISTANCE PROGRAM:

BIRD ALSO WANTS TO ESTABLISH WHAT SHE CALLS A “SPECIAL VICTIM’S UNIT” IN THE OFFICE.

BIRD HAS ANNOUNCED HER TOP DEPUTY WILL BE SAM LANGHOLZ, WHO HAD SERVED AS CHIEF LEGAL COUNSEL FOR GOVERNOR REYNOLDS UNTIL OUTGOING ATTORNEY GENERAL TOM MILLER HIRED HIM IN 2021.