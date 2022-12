NEARLY 100 LOCAL ACCIDENTS CAUSED BY ICE AND SNOW LAST WEEK

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE TALLIED UP THE NUMBER OF ACCIDENTS THAT TOOK PLACE THE PAST SEVERAL DAYS INVOLVING SNOW, ICE AND BLOWING SNOW.

SERGEANT JIM CLARK SAYS THE TOTAL NEARLY REACHED TRIPLE FIGURES:

ONE OF THOSE ACCIDENTS INVOLVED A SNOWPLOW:

SGT. CLARK SAYS THERE WERE NO SERIOUS INJURIES REPORTED IN ANY OF THE ACCIDENTS.

File photo