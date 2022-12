I.R.S. JOBS AVAILABLE AS TAX SEASON APPROACHES

THE INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE IS LOOKING TO HIRE MORE WORKERS TO FILL POSITIONS TO MEET THE DEMANDS OF THE UPCOMING TAX SEASON.

I-R-S SPOKESMAN CHRISTOPHER MILLER SAYS THEY ARE PARTICULARILY LOOKING FOR EMPLOYEES TO STAFF TAXPAYER ASSISTANCE CENTERS ACROSS THE COUTNRY.

IN IOWA, THE I-R-S OPERATES FIVE TAXPAYER ASSISTANCE CENTERS — IN SIOUX CITY, DES MOINES, CEDAR RAPIDS, DAVENPORT AND WATERLOO.

MILLER EMPHASIZES THAT YOU DO NOT HAVE TO BE A TAX EXPERT TO WORK AT THE I-R-S AND, BESIDES BASIC CUSTOMER SERVICE POSITIONS, THERE ARE JOBS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY.

THE I-R-S HAS SET A NATIONWIDE GOAL OF HIRING 56-HUNDRED EMPLOYEES TO HELP PROCESS TAX RETURNS.