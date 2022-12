SIOUX CITY’S HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO HAS BEEN AWARDED FIRST PLACE IN SEVEN CATEGORIES OF MIDWEST GAMING’S READER’S CHOICE AWARDS.

THE CASINO TOOK TOP HONORS IN CASINO PERSONNEL, ENTERTAINMENT, RESTAURANT, NIGHT LIFE, THEME, ENTERTAINMENT VENUE AND CASINO FLOOR.

MIDWEST GAMING & DESTINATION IS THE #1 GAMBLING SOURCE WITH CASINO SPOTLIGHTS, RESTAURANT REVIEWS, AND GAMBLING TIPS.

GAMING ENTHUSIASTS FROM AROUND THE MIDWEST VOTED IN THE MAGAZINE’S READER’S CHOICE AWARDS.