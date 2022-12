EVEN CITY POLICE RECEIVE SCAM CALLS

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY A QUESTIONABLE CHARITY ORGANIZATION CALLED THE NATIONAL POLICE AND TROOPER ASSOCIATION IS CONTACTING PEOPLE AND CLAIMING TO HELP LAW ENFORCEMENT FAMILIES.

SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER VALERIE ROSE SAYS THE LEGITIMACY OF THE “NPTA” CANNOT BE VERIFIED, BUT THEY DO KNOW THAT LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT IS NOT BEING HELPED BY THE GROUP.

ROSE SAYS THE DEPARTMENT BECAME AWARE OF IT WHEN THE GROUP CONTACTED SIOUX CITY POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER:

OFFICER ROSE SAYS THIS IS THE TIME OF YEAR WHEN SCAMMERS TRY TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF PEOPLE BEING IN A GIVING HOLIDAY SPIRIT:

SHE SAYS BEFORE DONATING, YOU SHOULD TAKE THE TIME TO VERIFY WHAT THE ORGANIZATION IS AND IF YOU KNOW THEY ARE LOCAL OR OTHERWISE LEGITIMATE:

IF YOU DO DECIDE TO DONATE, BE SUSPICIOUS OF HOW THEY WANT YOU TO PAY THEM:

SHE SAYS THESE SCAMS PRIMARILY USE THE TELEPHONE TO CONTACT YOU, BUT SCAMMERS MAY ALSO USE EMAIL, TEXT MESSAGES, SOCIAL MEDIA, OR U.S. MAIL.