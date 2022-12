BE PATIENT WHEN RETURNING UNWANTED HOLIDAY GIFTS

IF YOU GOT AN UGLY CHRISTMAS SWEATER, SOMETHING IN THE WRONG SIZE OR A DUPLICATE ITEM AS A GIFT, IT’S NOW THE SEASON FOR RETURNS.

LINES AT CUSTOMER SERVICE COUNTERS ARE LONG. MARGO RIEKES, SPOKESWOMAN FOR THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU, OFFERS IOWANS A FEW TIPS TO KEEP THE LINE MOVING SMOOTHLY.

STANDING IN LINE FOR 45 MINUTES MAY TRY YOUR PATIENCE, BUT SHE SAYS TO CONSIDER WHAT IT MUST BE LIKE TO BE THE PERSON HEARING PEOPLES’ COMPLAINTS ALL DAY LONG.

WHEN RETURNING AN ITEM, MAKE SURE TO KEEP IT IN THE ORIGINAL PACKAGING AND IN LIKE-NEW CONDITION.

IF THE GIFT GIVER WAS THINKING FAR ENOUGH AHEAD TO ENCLOSE A GIFT RECEIPT IN YOUR WRAPPED BOX, IT WILL MAKE THE PROCESS INFINITELY EASIER.

