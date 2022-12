MORE IOWANS WORKING AS 2022 WINDS DOWN

IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR, BETH TOWNSEND SAYS ONE OF THE ACCOMPLISHMENTS OF HER AGENCY THIS YEAR HAS BEEN TO HELP PEOPLE WHO LOSE THEIR JOB GET A NEW ONE FASTER

TOWNSEND SAYS THEY CAN’T POINT TO SPECIFIC NUMBERS YET, BUT BELIEVE IT HAS HELPED THE STATE RECOVER FROM THE POST-PANDEMIC WORKFORCE CRISIS..

UNEMPLOYMENT DID INCH UP SLIGHTLY IN THE LAST FOUR MONTHS — BUT TOWNSEND SAYS THERE’S AN INDICATOR THAT PEOPLE ARE FINDING NEW JOBS.

TOWNSEND SAYS THE CUT IN THE NUMBER OF WEEKS PEOPLE CAN DRAW UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS THAT STARTED IN JULY DOES NOT FIGURE INTO THE EQUATION YET.

SHE SAYS IT LOOKS LIKE IT LOOKS BY THE END THE YEAR THE STATE WILL PAY ABOUT 260 MILLION DOLLARS IN BENEFITS.