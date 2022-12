FEENSTRA & JOHNSON VOTE NO ON OMNIBUS BILL

THE US HOUSE PASSED THE ONE POINT SEVEN TRILLION DOLLAR OMNIBUS SPENDING BILL LAST FRIDAY AND THEN WENT HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS.

SOUTH DAKOTA CONGRESSMAN DUSTY JOHNSON VOTED NO:

OMNIBUS1 OC……DEMOCRATIC SENATE. :22

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA ALSO VOTED NO.

JOHNSON SAYS HE DOES NOT WANT TO SEE THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN OVER A BUDGET IMPASSE:

OMNIBUS2 OC………VOTED FOR IT. :31

SOUTH DAKOTA’S TWO REPUBLICAN SENATORS JOINED 14 OTHERS IN SUPPORTING THE SPENDING BILL.

JOHNSON SAYS HE RESPECTS THEIR DECISION.

THE OMNIBUS BILL FUNDS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT THROUGH THE END OF NEXT SEPTEMBER.

Jerry Oster