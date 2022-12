THE IOWA STATE PATROL HAS RESPONDED TO MORE THAN 950 CALLS SINCE THE WINTER STORM BEGAN WEDNESDAY THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

FROM NOON WEDNESDAY UNTIL NOON FRIDAY THEY HAVE RESPONDED TO 279 CRASHES, INCLUDING 253 WITH PROPERTY DAMAGE AND 26 INJURIES.

THEY’VE ALSO ASSISTED 673 DRIVERS.

THERE HAVE BEEN NO FATALITIES REPORTED IN THE IOWA INCIDENTS.

THE STATE D-O-T SAYS ALL ROADS IN DICKINSON COUNTY WERE LISTED AS IMPASSABLE AS OF 1:30 P.M. FRIDAY.

