TIS THE SEASON FOR HOME COOKING FIRES

ALONG WITH THANKSGIVING DAY, CHRISTMAS EVE AND CHRISTMAS DAY ARE THE TOP THREE WORST DAYS OF THE YEAR FOR COOKING FIRES IN IOWA AND NATIONWIDE.

ANDREA VASPIS, PUBLIC EDUCATION DIRECTOR FOR THE NATIONAL FIRE PROTECTION ASSOCIATION, SAYS DECEMBER 24TH AND 25TH WILL MEAN FAMILIES AND FRIENDS ARE GATHERING FOR BIG MEALS — AND THEY’LL USUALLY CONGREGATE IN THE KITCHEN.

SHE SAYS TO WATCH FOR PLASTIC CONTAINERS THAT MIGHT MELT OR TOWELS THAT COULD BURST INTO FLAME IF THEY ARE PLACED NEAR A HOT STOVE:

SAFETY SHOULD BE YOUR FIRST PRIORITY WHILE THE COOKING IS UNDERWAY.

COOKING IS THE LEADING CAUSE OF HOME FIRES YEAR-ROUND, ACCOUNTING FOR 49-PERCENT ALL HOME FIRES REPORTED TO FIRE DEPARTMENTS.