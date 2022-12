SNOWPLOWS DEAL WITH WHITEOUT CONDITIONS IN RURAL IOWA

TRAVEL CONDITIONS REMAIN DIFFICULT, IF NOT IMPOSSIBLE IN MUCH OF OUR AREA AS STRONG WINDS CONTINUE TO CAUSE WHITEOUT CONDITIONS AROUND THE REGION.

CRAIG BARGFREDE, THE IOWA D-O-T’S WINTER OPERATIONS ADMINISTRATOR, SAYS IN ADDITION TO BLOWING SNOW, ICY CONDITIONS ARE CAUSING WRECKS.

BARGFREDE SAYS IT’S TOO COLD TO TREAT THE ROADS WITH SALT.

MORE THAN A THIRD OF IOWA COUNTIES HAVE ISSUED TOWING BANS.

BARGFREDE SAYS IT WILL BE A FEW MORE DAYS BEFORE TEMPERATURES WARM UP ENOUGH FOR SALT TO BE EFFECTIVE IN TREATING ICE.

D-O-T snowplow camera photo near Sheldon Friday morning