PART OF I-29 NEAR SIOUX FALLS REOPENED

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER DECLARING A STATE OF EMERGENCY BECAUSE OF THE WINTER STORMS IMPACTING SOUTH DAKOTA.

GOVERNOR NOEM ALSO ACTIVATED THE SOUTH DAKOTA NATIONAL GUARD.

THE STATE HAS BEEN ASSISTING COUNTY AND TRIBAL GOVERNMENTS IN THE LOCAL RESPONSE TO THE ONGOING WINTER STORMS ACROSS SOUTH DAKOTA.

INTERSTATE 29 NORTHBOUND AND SOUTHBOUND FROM SIOUX FALLS TO WATERTOWN HAS BEEN REOPENED.

THE REMAINING SECTION OF I-29, BETWEEN WATERTOWN AND THE NORTH DAKOTA STATE LINE, HAS SIGNIFICANT DRIFTING AND VISIBILITY ISSUES.

THE STATE D-O-T HOPES TO REOPEN THAT SECTION BY FRIDAY EVENING.

Photo by SD DOT