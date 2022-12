NOEM DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY IN SD

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER DECLARING A STATE OF EMERGENCY BECAUSE OF THE WINTER STORMS IMPACTING SOUTH DAKOTA.

GOVERNOR NOEM ALSO ACTIVATED THE SOUTH DAKOTA NATIONAL GUARD.

THE STATE HAS BEEN ASSISTING COUNTY AND TRIBAL GOVERNMENTS IN THE LOCAL RESPONSE TO THE ONGOING WINTER STORMS ACROSS SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE GUARD’S IMMEDIATE MISSION IS HAULING AVAILABLE FIREWOOD FROM THE BLACK HILLS FOREST SERVICE TO THE ROSEBUD SIOUX TRIBE.

THE MINNEHAHA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WARNED EARLIER THIS MORNING THAT CONDITIONS REMAINED “LIFE THREATENING IN THAT AREA OF SOUTH DAKOTA AND THAT SEVERAL HIGHWAYS REMAINED IMPASSABLE.

THEY SAY MULTIPLE CARS HAD BEEN ABANDONED IN ROADWAYS AFTER THE OCCUPANTS WERE RESCUED THURSDAY NIGHT AND THIS MORNING.