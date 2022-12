FLIGHTS CONTINUE AT SIOUX GATEWAY, SIOUX FALLS AIRPORT SHUTS DOWN

FLIGHTS ARE CONTINUING OUT OF SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT HERE IN SIOUX CITY.

AIRPORT OFFICIALS SAY THE FRIDAY MORNING FLIGHT TO DENVER WAS SLIGHTLY DELAYED BUT MADE IT OUT O.K.

THEY SAY TODAYS SCHEDULED FLIGHTS REMAIN ON THE BOARD AS OF LATE MORNING.

THE SIOUX FALLS REGIONAL AIRPORT REMAINS CLOSED.

IT WILL STAY CLOSED UNTIL AT LEAST 6 O’CLOCK THIS EVENING.

THE AIRPORT WAS CLOSED THURSDAY AFTERNOON DUE TO BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND COLD TEMPERATURES.

AN AIRPORT SPOKESPERSON SAID THE WEATHER CONDITIONS WERE AFFECTING MUCH OF THEIR EQUIPMENT.

THEY RECOMMEND TRAVELLERS CONTACT THEIR AIRLINES DIRECTLY TO ADJUST TRAVEL PLANS.