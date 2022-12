Cornhuskers football had a good week with the NCAA’s signing day.

Under new head coach Matt Rhule, Nebraska finished with the 28th-ranked recruiting class in the country.

One of the big prizes was defensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson, who flipped from his commitment to Syracuse.

The Cornhuskers also got Lincoln East wide receiver and D-end Malachi Coleman to come back after he had decommitted earlier this month, citing the team’s coaching change.