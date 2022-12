WOMAN RESCUED AFTER CRASHING INTO MORNINGSIDE RAVINE

THE BELOW ZERO TEMPERATURES, BLOWING SNOW AND STRONG WINDS CONTINUE TO CREATE HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS IN THE AREA.

SEVERAL MAIN STREETS AND HIGHWAYS HAVE ICY SPOTS AND SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS ONE LOCAL DRIVER AVOIDED SERIOUS INJURY IN A SCARY ACCIDENT EARLY THURSDAY IN MORNINGSIDE:

GILL SAYS FORTUNATELY, THE WOMAN WAS NOT INJURED AND WAS ABLE TO CALL FOR HELP:

WHILE THE WOMAN IS NOW SAFE, THE CAR WON’T BE GOING ANYWHERE FOR AWHILE:

SGT. GILL SAYS ICY CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP THROUGH THE WEEKEND BECAUSE OF THE COLD WEATHER:

POLICE SAY DRIVERS NEED TO SLOW DOWN AND LEAVE PLENTY OF ROOM TO COME TO A STOP BECAUSE OF THE ICING ON CITY STREETS AND AREA HIGHWAYS.