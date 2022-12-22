USHL To Hold Outdoor Hockey Game

The Youngstown Phantoms, in conjunction with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and United States Hockey League, are pleased to announce the first outdoor game in team history.

The “USHL CLEVELAND CLASSIC – PRESENTED BY WINMARK” will be played at First Energy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, on Feb. 23.

“Growing Hockey in Ohio has always been a huge initiative for us in Youngstown and we are thrilled to be hosting the USHL Cleveland Classic in February,” said Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Ward

“First of all, we want to thank the Youngstown Phantoms for inviting us,” added Cedar Rapids Head Coach and General Manager Mark Carlson. “We really appreciate that and we’re really looking forward to playing in the game. It’s going to be a historic game and a historic experience.