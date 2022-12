SOUTH DAKOTA’S MAIN ROADS MOSTLY CLOSED

SOUTH DAKOTA IS CLOSING NEARLY ALL OF THEIR MAJOR HIGHWAYS AS OF 6 P.M.

INTERSTATE 29 (BOTH NORTHBOUND AND SOUTHBOUND) WILL BE CLOSED FROM SIOUX FALLS TO THE NORTH DAKOTA STATE LINE AT 6 P.M. THURSDAY EVENING.

AS OF 5 P.M THURSDAY, THE CLOSURE ON INTERSTATE 90 WILL BE EXTENDED FROM CHAMBERLAIN TO SIOUX FALLS.

INTERSTATE 90 (BOTH EASTBOUND AND WESTBOUND) REMAINS CLOSED FROM RAPID CITY TO CHAMBERLAIN DUE TO SUSTAINED HIGH WINDS CAUSING BLIZZARD-LIKE CONDITIONS.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA DOT ANTICIPATES THAT BOTH I-29 AND I-90 WILL REMAINED CLOSED THROUGH THE NIGHT AND INTO FRIDAY.

MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT USE SECONDARY ROADS TO AVOID INTERSTATE CLOSURES AND ARE ASKED TO AVOID TRAVEL IN SOUTH DAKOTA DUE TO THE EXTREMELY SERIOUS WEATHER.

INTERSTATE 29 DOES REMAIN OPEN AT THIS TIME FROM SIOUX FALLS TO SIOUX CITY.

photo by SD DOT