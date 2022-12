IOWA I-80 CLOSED EAST OF STUART

THE WINTER STORM MOVING ACROSS IOWA IS CREATING MORE TRAVEL PROBLEMS ACROSS THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN PORTIONS OF THE STATE NOW

METEOROLOGIST ROGER VACHALEK (VUH-HALL-ECK) OF THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS SNOW HAS FALLEN IN MOST OF THE STATE.AND BY 10 O’CLOCK THURSDAY MORNING,

THE WIND CHILL INDEX HAD DROPPED TO MINUS 46 DEGREES IN STORM LAKE AND MINUS 45 IN SIOUX CITY, SHELDON AND SPENCER.

BLIZZARD CONDITIONS ARE BEING FORECAST BECAUSE OF THE SNOW THAT’S ALREADY FALLEN AND THE STRONG WINDS BEHIND IT.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL HAD RESPONDED TO 70 ACCIDENTS BETWEEN NOON ON WEDNESDAY AND 6 A.M. THURSDAY MORNING.

TROOPER PAUL GARDNER SAYS AT LEAST 140 MOTORISTS HAVE GOTTEN SOME TYPE OF ASSISTANCE FROM A TROOPER AS OF NOON THURSDAY.

GARDNER SAYS THURSDAY MORNING SNOW WAS DRIFTING ACROSS HIGHWAY 20 AND TEMPERATURES WERE CAUSING PROBLEMS FOR TRUCKERS.

JUST BEFORE NOON THURSDAY, THE IOWA D-O-T SAID SEVERAL ACCIDENTS AND STALLED VEHICLES WERE BLOCKING AREAS OF INTERSTATE 80 AND TRAVEL WAS NOT ADVISED ON I-80 FROM EASTERN IOWA THROUGH THE STUART EXIT IN CENTRAL IOWA.

ACCORDING TO THE D-O-T, THE NUMBER OF ROADS MARKED “TRAVEL NOT ADVISED” HAS BEEN GROWING AS WINDS BLOW SNOW OFF HIGHWAYS, UNCOVERING THE ICE BENEATH, WHILE CREATING DRIFTS IN OTHER AREAS.

