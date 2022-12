IOWA HOUSE MEMBERS SUPPORT MCCARTHY’S SPEAKER BID

THE FOUR IOWANS WHO’LL BE SERVING IN THE U.S. HOUSE NEXT YEAR ALL BACK CALIFORNIA REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN KEVIN MCCARTHY’S BID FOR HOUSE SPEAKER.

A FEW CONSERVATIVE HOUSE REPUBLICANS SAY THEY WON’T VOTE FOR MCCARTHY AND THEIR OPPOSITION CURRENTLY BLOCKS HIS ABILITY TO WIN THE SPEAKERSHIP NEXT MONTH.

CONGRESSWOMAN ASHLEY HINSON OF MARION SAYS MCCARTHY PUT IN THE WORK TO SECURE A G-O-P MAJORITY IN THE HOUSE AND HE’LL ENSURE HOUSE REPUBLICANS DELIVER ON THEIR CAMPAIGN PROMISES.

IOWA CONGRESSMAN-ELECT ZACH NUNN OF BONDURANT, JUST ELECTED TO REPRESENT IOWA’S NEW THIRD DISTRICT, SAYS MCCARTHY IS A PRAGMATIC LEADER WHO HAS HIS VOTE.

FOURTH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA OF HULL AND FIRST DISTRICT CONGRESSWOMAN MARIANNETTE MILLER-MEEKS OF LE CLAIRE ARE ALSO BACKING MCCARTHY.