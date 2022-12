DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF IDENTIFIES HWY 77 TRAFFIC FATALITY

DAKOTA COUNTY AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED THE MAN STRUCK AND KILLED BY A VEHICLE TUESDAY NIGHT AS HE WALKED ACROSS HIGHWAY 77 TO RETRIEVE HIS MAIL.

THE DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SAYS 75 YEAR OLD, CHARLES K MCWILLIAMS WAS STRUCK BY A VEHICLE IN THE 2000 BLOCK OF HIGHWAY 77 AROUND 6:15 P.M.

MCWILLIAMS WAS FOUND DECEASED UPON A DEPUTY’S ARRIVAL.

THE DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL RESPONDED TO THE SCENE AND ARE CONTINUING THE INVESTIGATION.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IN RELATION TO THIS ACCIDENT SHOULD CONTACT THE DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AT 402-494-7555.