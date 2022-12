BALLARD APPOINTED TO NEBRASKA STATE SENATE

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS AND GOVERNOR-ELECT JIM PILLEN HAVE ANNOUNCED THAT BEAU BALLARD WILL BE THE NEXT SENATOR FOR STATE LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 21.

BALLARD WAS AN AIDE TO MIKE HILGERS, THE SPEAKER OF THE LEGISLATURE WHO HELD THE DISTRICT 21 SEAT BUT WAS ELECTED AS THE NEW NEBRASKA ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NOVEMBER.

GOVERNOR-ELECT PILLEN SAYS BALLARD WAS CHOSEN FROM A FIELD OF SEVERAL APPLICANTS:

BALLARD IS THE OWNER AND FOUNDER OF TWO SMALL BUSINESSES, BJB STRATEGIES AND THE RABBIT HOLE BAKERY, AND ALSO HAS FIVE YEARS OF EXPERIENCE AS A LEGISLATIVE AID TO SENATOR HILGERS.

BALLARD WILL BE SWORN IN JANUARY 5TH AND SERVE THE FINAL TWO YEARS OF HILGER’S TERM.

Photos from Neb. Public Broadcasting video