NOEM CLEARED IN USE OF STATE AIRPLANE

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IS NO LONGER FACING A COMPLAINT ABOUT HER USE OF A STATE AIRPLANE.

THE GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTABILITY BOARD DISMISSED THE COMPLAINT TUESDAY, INDICATING THERE IS NO SUFFICIENT LEGAL DEFINITION OF “STATE BUSINESS.”

NOEM HAD BEEN ACCUSED OF USING THE STATE AIRPLANE FOR REASONS THAT WEREN’T RELATED TO STATE BUSINESS.

FORMER CHIEF JUSTICE OF THE SOUTH DAKOTA SUPREME COURT DAVID GILBERTSON RECUSED HIMSELF FROM THE PANEL’S CONSIDERATION OF THE COMPLAINT EARLIER THIS YEAR.