NEBRASKA STATE PATROL WARNS OF HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS

MUCH OF EASTERN AND CENTRAL NEBRASKA LOOKS TO BE IN STORE FOR POTENTIAL

BLIZZARD CONDITIONS FROM NOW THROUGH THURSDAY, WITH DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS, INCLUDING EXTREME COLD IMPACTING TRAVELERS.

COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC OF THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS IF YOU ARE GOING OUT ON THE STATE’S HIGHWAYS THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND, BE PREPARED FOR THE BITTER COLD:

THOSE SAFETY TIPS START WITH A QUICK NUMBER TO CALL IF YOU NEED HELP WHILE ON THE ROAD:

COLONEL BOLDUC SAYS THERE ARE SOME OTHER STEPS TO TAKE IN PREPARING TO TRAVEL IN THE FREEZING COLD EMPERATURES THIS WEEKEND:

NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION CREWS ARE PREPARED FOR ANOTHER MAJOR SNOW EVENT. WITH AMOUNTS OF SNOW IN NEBRASKA EXPECTED TO FLUCTUATE FROM SEVERAL INCHES TO 6 INCHES OR MORE WITH 40 TO 50 MILE AND HOUR WINDS.

CHECK 511-DOT-NEBRASKA-DOT-GOV ONLINE FOR STATE ROAD CONDITIONS.

