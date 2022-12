DAKOTA COUNTY AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATING A TRAFFIC ACCIDENT TUESDAY NIGHT THAT RESULTED IN THE DEATH OF A PEDESTRIAN.

THE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE TELLS KSCJ NEWS THAT A 78-YEAR-OLD MALE WAS STRUCK BY A VEHICLE AROUND 6:30 P.M. ON HIGHWAY 77 AROUND A MILE SOUTH OF THE JUNCTION WITH HIGHWAY 35

THE MAN APPARENTLY HAD WALKED TO HIS ROADSIDE MAILBOX WHEN HE WAS STRUCK BY A VEHICLE..

THE VICTIM’S NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.