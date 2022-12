COLD & SNOW DON’T STOP L-E-C CONSTRUCTION PROGRESS

DESPITE THE SNOW, WIND AND COLD, WORK ON THE NEW CITY-COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER ON 28TH STREET CONTINUES.

RON WIECK, CHAIRMAN OF THE L-E-C AUTHORITY BOARD, TOURED THE SITE WITH OTHER OFFICIALS WEDNESDAY MORNING:

WIECK SAYS ENOUGH PROGRESS HAS BEEN MADE THAT CONSTRUCTION CAN CONTINUE IN SPITE OF THE COLD CONDITIONS:

HE SAYS THE NEW L-E-C WILL HAVE THE MOST MODERN TECHNOLOGY OF ANY JAIL FACILITY IN WESTERN IOWA:

WIECK SAYS THE WALL PANELS THAT BLEW DOWN FROM STRONG WINDS EARLIER THIS YEAR HAVE BEEN REPLACED:

SEPTEMBER 1ST OF 2023 REMAINS THE TARGET DATE TO HAVE THE 122,000 SQUARE FOOT FACILITY COMPLETED.