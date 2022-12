WEATHER MAY AFFECT GILL HAULING TRASH PICKUP

GILL HAULING PLANS TO BEGIN THE WEDNESDAY MORNING GARBAGE AND RECYCLING COLLECTION ROUTES EARLIER THAN EXPECTED DUE TO THE FORECASTED WINTER WEATHER.

THIS MAY INCLUDE MODIFICATION TO ROUTES.

GARBAGE AND RECYCLING WILL BE COLLECTED IN AREAS THAT ARE MORE DIFFICULT TO ACCESS, SUCH AS ALLEY AND HILLS, EARLY IN THE DAY WITH LEVEL, MORE MANAGEABLE AREAS COLLECTED LATER IN THE DAY.

GILL HAULING CURRENTLY PLANS TO PICK UP GARBAGE AND RECYCLING ON SCHEDULE FOR THURSDAY AND FRIDAY ROUTES, BUT WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR WEATHER CONDITIONS AND FUTURE UPDATES REGARDING THEIR ABILITY TO COLLECT WILL BE PROVIDED WHEN KNOWN.

PLACE CONTAINERS CURBSIDE THE NIGHT BEFORE COLLECTION AS NORMAL.

PLEASE BAG YOUR WASTE AND RECYCLABLES TO HELP LOOSE MATERIAL FROM BLOWING IN THE HEAVY WINDS FORECASTED.