SNOW CONTRIBUTING TO MORE ACCIDENTS & VEHICLE THEFTS

MONDAY’S LIGHT SNOW AND SLEET LED TO ANOTHER ROUND OF WEATHER RELATED ACCIDENTS IN SIOUX CITY.

SGT. JIM CLARK OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS THE TOTAL NUMBER REACHED DOUBLE DIGITS:

SNOWAX OC……….SLOW DOWN. :14

CLARK ALSO URGES DRIVERS TO NOT LEAVE THEIR VEHICLE UNLOCKED AND UNATTENDED WHEN THEY START IT ON THESE COLD MORNINGS TO WARM UP:

SNOWAX2 OC….TIME AND EFFORT. :18

SGT. CLARK SAYS EVEN THOUGH THE PRECIP WASN’T HEAVY, THERE WAS ENOUGH OF IT TO GET THE CITY STREETS SLIPPERY ON MONDAY.

FILE PHOTO