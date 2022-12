CARRIE JONES NOW CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE MURDER

THE WIFE OF THE MAN CHARGED IN A QUADRUPLE HOMICIDE IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA IS NOW ACCUSED OF KILLING ONE OF THE VICTIMS.

43-YEAR-OLD CARRIE JONES WAS ARRESTED LAST WEEK AND CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE MURDER IN THE DEATH OF 86-YEAR-OLD GENE TWIFORD..

HER HUSBAND JASON JONES WAS CHARGED BACK IN AUGUST WITH KILLING TWIFORD AND THREE OTHER PEOPLE IN TWO HOMES IN LAUREL.

A CRIMINAL COMPLAINT ACCUSES CARRIE JONES OF KILLING GENE TWIFORD WITH PREMEDITATION.

SHE IS ALSO CHARGED WITH TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE AND ACCESSORY TO A FELONY.

CARRIE JONES IS BEING HELD ON ONE-MILLION DOLLARS BOND.

THE COUPLE NEXT APPEARS IN COURT JANUARY 23RD.