MORNINGSIDE MINI MART ROBBED, CLERK ASSAULTED

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR TWO MALE SUSPECTS WHO ROBBED AND ASSAULTED A CLERK AT SARG’S MINI MART ON 3407 GLENN AVENUE THIS (MONDAY) MORNING..

POLICE SAY THE TWO MALES WEARING FACEMASKS AND GREY HOODED SWEATSHIRTS ENTERED THE STORE AROUND 6:20 A.M. AND IMMEDIATELY BEGAN ASSAULTING THE FEMALE CLERK,, KNOCKING HER TO THE FLOOR.

THE SUSPECTS THEN TOOK AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT OF CASH FROM THE REGISTER BEFORE FLEEING.

THE TWO SUSPECTS DROVE AWAY IN A STOLEN BLUE 2013 FORD F-150 WHICH WAS LOCATED BY POLICE A FEW BLOCKS AWAY.

THE PICKUP HAD BEEN REPORTED STOLEN FROM A GARAGE ON THE NORTH SIDE OF SIOUX CITY EARLY SATURDAY MORNING.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THIS CRIME SHOULD CALL SIOUX CITY POLICE AT 279-6440 OR CRIME STOPPERS AT 258-8477.