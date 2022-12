NEW FIRE TRUCKS FOR SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE

SANTA CAME EARLY TO SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE. THEY RECENTLY TOOK DELIVERY OF FOUR NEW FIRETRUCKS. ROBERT WILSON, ASSISTANT FIRE CHIEF OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE PROUDLY PRESENTED THESE FOUR NEW STATE-OF-THE-ART TRUCKS TO THE MEDIA AND MEMBERS OF THE CITY COUNCIL. EACH OF THE FOUR FIRE STATIONS WILL RECEIVE A TRUCK. THESE FIRE TRUCKS WERE BUILT IN TWO PHASES, WITH THE FIRST PHASE STARTING IN MINNESOTA AND FINISHING IN LYONS, SOUTH DAKOTA. THE OLD TRUCKS WILL BE PART OF THE RESERVE FLEET.