SOUTH SIOUX CITY SNOW EMERGENCY

SOUTH SIOUX CITY HAS DECLARED A SNOW EMERGENCY FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING AT 6.

PARKING IS PROHIBITED ON MARKED DESIGNATED SNOW EMERGENCY ROUTES. PARKING WILL BE ONLY ON THE EVEN SIDES OF THE STREETS ON EVEN CALENDAR DAYS AND VICE VERSA.

BLOWING, PUSHING OR SHOVELING SNOW FROM SIDEWALKS OR DRIVEWAYS IS NOT ALLOWED.