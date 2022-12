PAT GILL ON COUNTY BOARD OPENING

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL HAS RELEASED A LIST OF NAMES OF THOSE ASKING TO BE CONSIDERED FOR THE ROCKY DEWITT VACANCY ON THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS.

DEWITT WILL BE SWORN IN TO THE IOWA SENATE IN JANUARY AND WILL RESIGN FROM HIS COUNTY POST.

GILL SAYS THERE ARE CURRENTLY EIGHT INDIVIDUALS ASKING FOR CONSIDERATION TO SERVE ON THE BOARD.

THEY INCLUDE: BARB SLONIKER OF SIOUX CITY, ANGELA KAYL OF LAWTON, JOHN VAN ELDIK OF LAWTON AND WILLARD BRIAN MCNAUGHTON OF LAWTON.

THE OTHER FOUR ARE MARK NELSON OF CORRECTIONVILLE, CHARLES CLARK OF LAWTON, NATHAN HEILMAN OF CORREVTIONVILLE AND JEANETTE BEEKMAN OF PIERSON.