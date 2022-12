VEHICLE TRAVEL IMPOSSIBLE IN WEST CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA

THE WINTER STORM OUT IN WESTERN SOUTH DAKOTA HAS CAUSED A TRAVEL BAN TO BE ENACTED IN THAT PART OF THE STATE.

DUE TO FREEZING RAIN, HEAVY SNOW, AND HIGH WINDS, INTERSTATE 90 WAS CLOSED BOTH EASTBOUND AND WESTBOUND FROM CHAMBERLAIN (EXIT 265) TO RAPID CITY (EXIT 67) AT 10 A.M. TUESDAY.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA D-O-T ANTICIPATES CLOSING I-90 TUESDAY AFTERNOON FROM MITCHELL TO CHAMBERLAIN.

UP TO TWO FEET OF SNOW IS POSSIBLE IN PARTS OF WESTERN SOUTH DAKOTA.

IN ADDITION, MOTORISTS ARE REMINDED THAT MANY NO TRAVEL ADVISORIES ARE IN PLACE ON STATE HIGHWAYS THROUGHOUT THE CENTRAL AND WESTERN PART OF THE STATE. SECONDARY HIGHWAYS WILL ALSO BECOME IMPASSABLE DURING THE DURATION OF THIS WINTER STORM.

