GOSS PESSIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMY

CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY ECONOMICS PROFESSOR ERNIE GOSS SAYS HIS OUTLOOK HAS TURNED MORE NEGATIVE ON THE MIDWEST ECONOMY AFTER HIS LATEST SURVEY:

GOSS31 OC……LOWER & LOWER & LOWER. :13

GOSS SAYS INFLATION WILL HANG AROUND AND CONTINUE TO IMPACT INTEREST RATES:

GOSS32 OC…….OF 2023. :19

BUT HE DOES SAY BUSINESSES ARE SEEING SOME ISSUES EASE:

GOSS33 OC……..THE MANUFACTURERS. :14

GOSS CONDUCTS THE MONTHLY SURVEY OF BUSINESS MANAGERS IN THE NINE STATE MID AMERICA REGION FROM MINNESOTA AND THE DAKOTAS TO ARKANSAS.