SUSPECT CHARGED IN MORNINGSIDE STABBING

A SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES AFTER A STABBING IN MORNINGSIDE MONDAY AFTERNOON.

POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO SAM’S MINI MART AT 4218 MORNINGSIDE AVENUE SHORTLY AFTER 1 P.M. FOR A REPORTED STABBING.

OFFICERS FOUND A 53-YEAR-OLD MALE WITH A STAB WOUND TO HIS RIGHT FOREARM.

THE VICTIM SAID HE WAS PARKED IN THE MINI MART’S PARKING LOT AND WAS JUST GETTING BACK IN HIS VEHICLE WHEN A CAR PULLED UP BEHIND HIS VEHICLE, BLOCKING HIM IN.

POLICE SAY THE MALE DRIVER OF THAT CAR WAS ARMED WITH A KNIFE AND WALKED UP TO THE VICTIM AND BEGAN STABBING HIM.

THE SUSPECT THEN DROVE AWAY.

POLICE LOCATED THE SUSPECT VEHICLE A SHORT TIME LATER AND ARRESTED 36-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL DALE CARSON JR. AND CHARGED HIM WITH FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY.

THE VICTIM WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL FOR NON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES TO HIS ARM.