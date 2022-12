SUSPECT CHARGED IN MORNINGSIDE STABBING (Update)

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE RELEASED MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE SUSPECT ARRESTED MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR ALLEGEDLY STABBING A MAN AT SAM’S MINI MART ON MORNINGSIDE AVENUE.

WHILE OFFICERS WERE GATHERING EVIDENCE AND REVIEWING THE SECURITY VIDEO AT THE MINI MART, OTHER OFFICERS WERE SENT TO THE KOHL’S PARKING LOT AT 5001 SERGEANT ROAD FOR A MALE SUBJECT FOUND INSIDE SOMEONE’S VEHICLE.

TWO FEMALES RETURNING TO THEIR MINIVAN AT KOHL’S FOUND A MAN WHO TURNED OUT TO BE THE STABBING SUSPECT IN THE DRIVER’S SEAT OF THE MINIVAN.

POLICE SAY 36-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL DALE CARSON JR. CLAIMED HE GOT INTO IT THINKING IT WAS HIS VEHICLE.

HE THEN GOT INTO HIS CAR THAT WAS PARKED DIRECTLY IN FRONT OF THE MINIVAN, AND DROVE AWAY.

THE TWO FEMALES CALLED 9-1-1 AND AN OFFICER STOPPED CARSON ON SOUTH LAKEPORT AND ARRESTED HIM.

HE IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY AND IS BEING HELD ON $25,000 BOND.

UPDATED 11:35 AM 12/13/22

A SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES AFTER A STABBING IN MORNINGSIDE MONDAY AFTERNOON.

POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO SAM’S MINI MART AT 4218 MORNINGSIDE AVENUE SHORTLY AFTER 1 P.M. FOR A REPORTED STABBING.

OFFICERS FOUND A 53-YEAR-OLD MALE WITH A STAB WOUND TO HIS RIGHT FOREARM.

THE VICTIM SAID HE WAS PARKED IN THE MINI MART’S PARKING LOT AND WAS JUST GETTING BACK IN HIS VEHICLE WHEN A CAR PULLED UP BEHIND HIS VEHICLE, BLOCKING HIM IN.

POLICE SAY THE MALE DRIVER OF THAT CAR WAS ARMED WITH A KNIFE AND WALKED UP TO THE VICTIM AND BEGAN STABBING HIM.

THE SUSPECT THEN DROVE AWAY.

POLICE LOCATED THE SUSPECT VEHICLE A SHORT TIME LATER AND ARRESTED 36-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL DALE CARSON JR. AND CHARGED HIM WITH FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY.

THE VICTIM WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL FOR NON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES TO HIS ARM.