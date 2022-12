OPENING DAY SET FOR CONE PARK

SIOUX CITY’S CONE PARK TUBING HILL WILL SOON BE OPENING.

THE SIOUX CITY PARKS & RECREATION DEPARTMENT SAYS THE OPENING DATE OF THE TUBING HILL AND ICE SKATING RINK AT 3800 LINE DRIVE IS SCHEDULED FOR WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21ST.

ALL TICKETS AND BIRTHDAY PARTY PACKAGES ARE NOW AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE.

FOR A COMPLETE LIST OF HOURS, AND RATES, GO ONLINE TO CONE PARK SIOUX CITY DOT COM.

SNOW TUBES WILL AGAIN BE PROVIDED AT THE PARK.

OUTSIDE TUBES OR BOARDS ARE NOT ALLOWED.DUE TO LIMITED CAPACITY AND HIGH DEMAND.