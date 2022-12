NO TRIAL DATE YET FOR GALVA MURDER SUSPECT

NO TRIAL DATE HAS BEEN SET YET FOR A GALVA, IOWA MAN CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE NOVEMBER 13TH DEATH OF HIS BROTHER.

25-YEAR-OLD JESUS DIAZ PLEADED NOT GUILTY IN A WRITTEN ARRAIGNMENT FILED LAST WEEK IN IDA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

HE ALSO WAIVED HIS RIGHT TO A SPEEDY TRIAL AT THAT TIME.

AUTHORITIES ALLEGE THAT JESUS DIAZ BECAME INVOLVED IN A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WITH HIS BROTHER EDUARDO DIAZ OUTSIDE OF JESUS’S RESIDENCE IN GALVA.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT JESUS DIAZ ALLEGEDLY STABBED EDUARDO MULTIPLE TIMES IN HIS CHEST AND ABDOMEN, AND THEN PUNCHED AND KICKED HIM.

JESUS DIAZ REMAINS IN CUSTODY.