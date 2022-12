IOWA’S AUDITOR HOPES FOR OPEN STATE PRIMARIES

THE ONLY DEMOCRAT TO WIN A STATEWIDE RACE THIS YEAR SAYS IT’S TIME TO GIVE INDEPENDENT VOTERS A VOICE IN CHOOSING GENERAL ELECTION CANDIDATES.

STATE AUDITOR ROB SAND SUPPORTS OPEN PRIMARIES.

SANDVOTE1 OC…IN THE PRIMARY.” :07

STATE LAW REQUIRES IOWANS TO BE REGISTERED AS A DEMOCRAT OR A REPUBLICAN TO VOTE IN THE JUNE PRIMARIES THAT DETERMINE THE TOP TWO CANDIDATES LISTED ON THE GENERAL ELECTION BALLOT.

SANDVOTE2 OC………THAT’S RIDICULOUS.” :11

IN AN OPEN PRIMARY, VOTERS CHOOSE THE TOP TWO CANDIDATES FOR EACH RACE.

SAND ALSO SUPPORTS RANKED CHOICE VOTING, WITH VOTERS RANKING THE LIST OF CANDIDATES FOR EACH OFFICE.

SAND SAYS ALASKA’S SYSTEM OF OPEN PRIMARIES AND RANKED CHOICE VOTING IS PROMOTING BIPARTISANSHIP.

SANDVOTE3 OC……..PARTISANSHIP AND GAMES.” :22

A CANDIDATE WHO WINS A MAJORITY OF THE VOTE IS AUTOMATICALLY DECLARED THE WINNER IN A RANKED CHOICE SYSTEM.

HOWEVER, IF NO CANDIDATE REACHES THAT THRESHOLD, THE SECOND AND THIRD CHOICES OF VOTERS ARE TABULATED TO DETERMINE A WINNER.

Radio Iowa

